Woman shot multiple times shows up to hospital after Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman in her early 20s showed up to University of Louisville Hospital Tuesday night after being shot multiple times in Algonquin.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the corner of South 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway while the woman was in a car, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed to WAVE 3 News. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.
The victim was not brought to the hospital by ambulance and showed up “via private means,” Ruoff said.
No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
