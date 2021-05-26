Carlos Dixon Set to Return to the Ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native boxer, Carlos Dixon is back in the ring preparing for a fight at the Iroquois Amphitheater on July 2nd. “You know, you’re going to feel like you’re right there. There’s not going to be a bad seat in the house,” said Dixon.
This will be Dixon’s first fight since the start of the pandemic. ‘I’m extremely excited. One, I get to fight back in my hometown, because for a minute we were talking about me fighting back again, starting it all back up in Jamaica,” commented Dixon. During his time off, like the rest of us, Carlos gained weight during the pandemic, but he gained more than most. “About 35. About 35 pounds. Yeah, about 35 in a year,” Dixon said. The weight gain was due to his work schedule at UPS and fast food. “McDonald’s. I ain’t going to lie I go there quite a bit. Plus, they brought the Hi-C back. Awww man they shouldn’t have done that. I love Hi-C,” Dixon said while laughing.
So now with dad, James in his corner as usual, Dixon is back in shape and ready to fight. “We’re excited to get back in the ring. Knock the rust off,” said James Dixon. “Weights coming off easy. I mean everything is falling into place,” commented Carlos.
Now, we already know boxing is a family affair when it comes to James and Carlos, but on this day at Top Knotch Boxing a third generation of Dixons were running around the gym. “You see. You obviously see when they’re in here they’re all over the place. I’m not just working out, but I’m working on keeping up with them as well,” said Carlos. Carlos has two daughters. Amelia is four and Ariana is one both are full of energy. “Very high energy. Matter of fact I wish Los had some of their energy at times,” said James. “They keep taking all of mine. That’s what it is. They take mine and just use it. I don’t know where...I don’t know.” said an exasperated Carlos.
While dad and grand dad love having them around. :Just to have them here and talking to PaPa watching dad, it’s cool,” said James. Don’t expect to see them around the gym as fight night gets closer. “I don’t think so. Things will be a little tense around here,” said James.
