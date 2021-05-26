Carlos Dixon Set to Return to the Ring

Now, we already know boxing is a family affair when it comes to James and Carlos, but on this day at Top Knotch Boxing a third generation of Dixons were running around the gym. “You see. You obviously see when they’re in here they’re all over the place. I’m not just working out, but I’m working on keeping up with them as well,” said Carlos. Carlos has two daughters. Amelia is four and Ariana is one both are full of energy. “Very high energy. Matter of fact I wish Los had some of their energy at times,” said James. “They keep taking all of mine. That’s what it is. They take mine and just use it. I don’t know where...I don’t know.” said an exasperated Carlos.