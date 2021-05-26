Chickasaw neighborhood homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:04 p.m. to a shooting reported on the 1200 block of South 41st Street.
Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Charlize Logan who’d been shot multiple times.
Logan was taken to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Police said there are no suspects or arrests so far.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
