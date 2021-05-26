Companies get creative to woo new employees

Companies get creative to woo new employees
By David Mattingly | May 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 4:34 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The economic disruptions of COVID-19 caused many companies to lose employees. With the economy beginning to reopen, the trick is getting them back. A job fair at Cardinal Stadium attracted 40 companies in hopes of bridging the labor gap.

“We have everything here from warehouse positions, packaging all the way up to administration, customer service business positions and it’s representative of what’s going on in the market,” Jordan Harvey, events director for Job News USA said. “Employers are motivated to hire great candidates.”

For example, during the pandemic, factory work for GE Appliances stayed busy. And like many companies, the pressure is now on to fill job vacancies. But in March, applications for jobs dropped 28 percent.

“That coincided with the stimulus payments as well as tax season with returns and things like that,” said Beth Mickle, a GE Production recruiter. “So that’s where our challenge is right now.”

When the pandemic forced many to work from home, business boomed for tech support from the Geek Squad at Best Buy. The company chose to follow a strategy of promoting job security to people who lost jobs in other sectors.

“The job security of technology at Best Buy, you’re not going to lose your job we’re actually growing,” Abigail Graves, Geek Squad/Best Buy recruiter said. “And our business is thriving.”

There seemed to be a feeling of urgency on both sides. Indiana will discontinue federal pandemic unemployment relief in June. There has been no decision yet to end it in Kentucky.

But the days of COVID relief are ticking down.

