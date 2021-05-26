European study says women with PCOS at higher risk for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A metabolic disorder that can hinder women from bearing children is also putting them more at risk for the coronavirus.
Polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS, occurs when reproductive hormones are not balanced. It is the most common cause of female infertility and can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, cysts, Type 2 Diabetes and other health issues.
PCOS affects 6-15% of U.S. women of the reproductive stage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A new study in the European Journal of Endocrinology found women with polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS, have a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19. Results reveals a 52% increased risk of COVID in women with PCOS, which increased to 28% for older women, higher BMI, and impaired glucose regulation.
A women with PCOS is encouraged to take additional precautions against the virus to reduce the risk of transmission and hospitalization.
“PCOS is worse with obesity and obesity makes PCOS worse,” Norton Women’s Specialist Dr. Jared Bolton said. “So we try to tell people routine exercise, lose weight if you can, monitor your blood sugars, and make sure you’re getting your cholesterol panels checked.”
Since there’s a higher risk of COVID with PCOS, Dr. Bolton strongly encourages these women to get the vaccine. Watch his entire interview on WAVE 3 News Now in the video player below.
