FBI asked to help in search for runaway 12-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The FBI has been asked to assist in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on May 17.
The Chatham County Police Department says Christina Cochran is believed to be a runaway. Police Chief Jeff Hadley clarified that the department does not believe Cochran is in grave danger after a previous news release from the police department stated that she was.
Cochran is a 12-year-old girl who is approximately 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue around 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
She was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt with flames, jeans with green lettering down the sides, and a long ponytail. She should also have a pink backpack and Nike shoes.
Chief Hadley says they got a tip and believe Cochran was at Savannah Gardens off Pennsylvania Avenue in the past few days. The Savannah and Chatham County police departments have been knocking on doors and passing out flyers to neighbors.
According to police, Cochran spoke with family and police a few days after she was last seen. Her mother says she told her she was with a friend and she was OK, and she’d be home. Cochran has yet to come home or be located.
Again, police say she’s not in danger, but they need to find her.
“Any 12-year-old that hasn’t been home in a while obviously they’re vulnerable, we want to make sure they’re safe. We don’t have any information that’s been physically harmed,” Chief Hadley said.
If you have any information, call 911.
The Chatham County Police Department held a news conference with Christina’s pastor and family Wednesday morning to discuss the case. Watch it below:
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.