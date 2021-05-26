FORECAST: Departing rain leads to fog early Thursday

- Rain wraps up this evening
- Areas of fog possible Thursday morning
- More storms on Friday before a cooler, drier Memorial Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances fade out after sunset with decreasing clouds overnight. A light wind and a clearing sky will lead to the development of fog and it could be dense. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most locations.
Once the fog burns off Thursday morning we’ll see a partly sunny sky and a mainly dry day. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thunderstorm chances increase as Thursday night wears on; some of those storms could be strong. It will be a warm a muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
A weakening complex of storms moves in Friday morning with the potential for another round during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will max out in the 70s for most, but a few peeks of afternoon sun could boost some near 80.
The weekend is looking excellent as cooler, drier air sinks in from the north. Clouds will stick around for a good chunk of Saturday, keeping highs in the 60s during the afternoon.
By Sunday it’s a sunnier affair with highs in the 70s. Memorial Day is even warmer and still drier with highs near 80.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.