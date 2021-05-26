Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/26

Stormy few days ahead but it will not storm ALL the time. It will come in waves.
So far, it seems one will roll in toward lunch today that will break off into clusters this afternoon. Some could be strong/severe in isolated cases.
Smaller chances with a cold front sink south tonight, otherwise fog will develop in areas where it rains today.
That same front will lift back north Thursday AM with another small shower/t-storm risk.
A powerful line of t-storms will approach from the west Thursday evening but will weaken. By how much? Still in question.
More waves of t-storms Friday with areas SE of Louisville at risk for perhaps some re-firing of stronger t-storms Friday afternoon.
And then...we rest.
The video covers this plus a look at the changes made for the weekend as well...
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.