Grand Master Jay, accused of pointing rifle at officers, will face grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The leader of a self-proclaimed militia facing state and federal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Louisville will face a grand jury, a judge determined Wednesday.
John Johnson, known as Grand Master Jay, is the leader of Not F***** Around Coalition, or NFAC. Louisville Metro Police Department officers and federal agents claim Johnson pointed an AR-style rifle at them last September while his group was in Louisville protesting during civil unrest spawned by the death of Breonna Taylor.
At the court hearing for the state charges Tuesday, Kentucky District 30 Judge Eric Haner said there were multiple pieces of evidence showing enough probable cause for the case to move forward to a grand jury.
Johnson’s attorney David Lambertus didn’t deny Johnson pointed the rifle but said his client did so to determine who was on the rooftop of the Commonwealth Building downtown.
“There was a flashlight on this rifle and the flashlight was shown in an attempt to identify,” Lambertus said.
However, FBI Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force Sergeant Chris Lane testified Johnson had been told numerous times officers would be on rooftops during meetings that included LMPD and members of Mayor Greg Fischer’s staff prior to the NFAC arriving in Louisville. Those meetings were also noted in the FBI’s complaint.
During those meetings, Lane testified that Johnson was instructed not to point a firearm at police because it would be perceived as a threat.
Lambertus argued Johnson did not act violently, did not plan to shoot, and that other armed protesters were also demonstrating at the time. He added that 30 seconds after the incident, Johnson’s advisor at the time, Jesse Halladay, spoke to Johnson on the street in a friendly interaction.
As Lane testified, there was a magazine on the rifle at the time, which he noted as a threat, considering three other members of the NFAC were injured due to negligent firearm use during the protests in Louisville. One of the members was critically injured at the time.
Lambertus asked Lane on the stand if anyone had talked to Johnson to ask him about the incident.
“Did you ever talk to him and say, ‘Hey, what’s up about the shining of the flashlight that night?’” Lambertus asked.
“I did,” replied Lane.
“And his answer was?” Lambertus asked.
“He said that he was concerned about kids shooting paintballs off the roof,” Lane said. “And our reply to that was, is it a good idea to point rifles at kids? And he said ‘No, probably not.’”
Haner said the evidence was enough to proceed, noting that Johnson himself talked about officers being on rooftops in a YouTube video.
Johnson’s case will be heard by a grand jury on June 21. The FBI’s investigation is still underway.
