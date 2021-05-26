JCPS officially bans most suspensions for youngest students

“Children in ECE are challenged with processing situations, can’t conceptualize perceptions, so when they’re suspended and come in the classroom four or five days later, they have no concept of why they’re suspended,” Jones said. “When they come back to class, the same behaviors may occur because no one is identifying the why. What are you coming home from before you get to school? What are you going home to from school? So, I think as an educational community it’s really important to find some of the root causes of these issues.”