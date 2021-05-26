Louisville protest: David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s brother among several arrested in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters in west Louisville were apprehended by police officers Wednesday evening as they marched through Russell.
At least six people were arrested in the area of South 13th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Many of those arrests were captured on a Facebook Livestream on the official Louisville Metro Police Department page.
In the video, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said orders were given to clear the roadway, with several people refusing to comply.
“The crowd became aggressive and additional units were called for immediate response,” Mitchell said in a statement.
As people were being handcuffed, Mitchell said a brick was thrown at an officer’s car by a man who left the area. There were also attempts by members of the crowd trying to prevent the arrests.
Jamie McAtee, the brother of David “YaYa” McAtee, was among those charged for unlawful assembly and blocking traffic.
The following people were arrested and charged as part of the demonstration:
- Cheyenne Osuah, 21 — Pedestrian in the roadway, disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly
- Jason Smiley, 31 — Bribery of a public servant, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and pedestrian in a roadway
- Jamie McAtee, 35 — Unlawful assembly and pedestrian in a roadway
- Carmen Jones, 24 — Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and pedestrian in a roadway
- Sonja Wilde Devries, 57 — Disorderly conduct and obstruction of a government operation
- Petria Edison, 45 — Obstructing a highway
Watch the LMPD Livestream below.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
