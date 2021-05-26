Louisville protesters arrested for blocking traffic on Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters in west Louisville were apprehended by police officers Wednesday evening as they marched through Russell.
Three people, who have yet to be identified, were arrested for blocking traffic as they walked in the middle of road, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. They were apprehended in the area of South 15th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Their arrests were captured on a Facebook Livestream on the official Louisville Metro Police Department page.
Dozens of other protesters continued the march after the arrests.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
