Mental health issues expected to rise as people emerge from COVID pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a strange year, and many people may realize they are emerging with mental health issues and questions.
For homebodies, isolating during the pandemic may have been a saving grace.
Dr. Stephen Taylor, a psychiatrist at the Peace Hospital, said it was the total opposite for social butterflies. Some socialization is needed, and Taylor said a lack of it could lead to various mental health issues.
Taylor said humans are social animals. To go through isolation and extreme social distancing, as most have the last year, can cause anxiety and depression.
“Mental health and mental health issues are a thing connected to all of us,” Taylor said. “There isn’t like a specific group of people who can have depression then the rest of us won’t. It’s something that can affect everybody. I think one of the reasons there’s this stigma with mental health issues is because it hits close to home for everybody.”
Taylor said he expects to see an increase in people seeking mental health care as they emerge from the pandemic and return to face-to-face interactions.
Taylor recommended sticking with your comfortability; for example, keep your mask on if you want to.
Some people won’t always realize they may need help because of how subtle the signs may be, but no matter what, Peace Hospital offers support and resources 24 hours a day.
Anyone can call the hospital’s 24-hour help line at 502.451.3333 or 800.451.3637.
Issues can appear as slight or extreme, including a loss of energy or passion, difficulty sleeping or staying focused or engaged during the day.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.