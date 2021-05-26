Multi-county police pursuit ends in crash in Clark County, Ind.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a driver will face numerous charges after leading officers on a pursuit down Interstate 65.
The pursuit began in Edinburg, Ind. and headed south into Clark County before ending with the vehicle crashing north of the 7 mile marker, according to a tweet by Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post.
No one was hurt in the pursuit or the crash, Huls said.
No information was provided about the reason for the pursuit.
