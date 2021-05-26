N.C. double homicide suspect arraigned in Ky.; held for extradition

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in Bullitt County in connection with a double homicide in North Carolina
Martin Calvin Cox, 41, of Browns Summitt, N.C., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a fugitive warrant Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.
Detectives in Rockingham County, N.C. contacted the KSP Elizabethtown post with information that Cox was believed to be in the area and driving a red Dodge dual rear-wheel pickup truck.
The truck was spotted on I-65 by a Bullitt County deputy who pulled it over at the 115 mile marker, south of Shepherdsville. KSP troopers took Cox into custody while awaiting verification of the North Carolina warrant.
Cox is believed to be the person who shot and killed two motorcyclists and wounded a third on Monday. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told The Associated Press that investigators believe Cox targeted the victims.
Cox will be held in the Bullitt County Detention Center until he is extradited to North Carolina.
