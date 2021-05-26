N.C. double homicide suspect arraigned in Ky.; held for extradition

Martin Calvin Cox, 41, of Browns Summitt, N.C., was arrested May 25, 2021, by Kentucky State Police on a fugitive warrant out of North Carolina. He was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists. (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway | May 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:32 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in Bullitt County in connection with a double homicide in North Carolina

Martin Calvin Cox, 41, of Browns Summitt, N.C., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a fugitive warrant Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.

Detectives in Rockingham County, N.C. contacted the KSP Elizabethtown post with information that Cox was believed to be in the area and driving a red Dodge dual rear-wheel pickup truck.

The truck was spotted on I-65 by a Bullitt County deputy who pulled it over at the 115 mile marker, south of Shepherdsville. KSP troopers took Cox into custody while awaiting verification of the North Carolina warrant.

Cox is believed to be the person who shot and killed two motorcyclists and wounded a third on Monday. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told The Associated Press that investigators believe Cox targeted the victims.

Cox will be held in the Bullitt County Detention Center until he is extradited to North Carolina.

