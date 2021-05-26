655 new COVID-19 related cases, 6 new deaths reported in Indiana

By WAVE3.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:09 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,155 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 741,697 cases reported in the state, with 655 new cases and 6 new deaths.

The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,614,017 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 182,693 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.

ISDH says 2,460,195 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,366,786 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

