Park loop roads in Iroquois and Cherokee parks to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Parks has announced the loop roads in Iroquois and Cherokee parks will be reopened. The decision to reopen the loops, which were closed in April 2020, was made after a public feedback process lasting several months.
The park loop road in Iroquois Park was reopened to the pre-COVID route immediately. Metro Parks said access to the Cherokee Park rugby field areas and Hogan’s Fountain will be restored in mid-June after traffic control measures are installed.
“Reopening the Iroquois Loop and ensuring access to public amenities in Cherokee Park while providing vehicle free recreational opportunities is a great decision for the entire community,” said Dana Kasler, Director of Parks and Recreation.
The road re-openings will be evaluated over a three-month period, park officials said. During that time, they will continue to get feedback from park users on the future of both roads.
If you’d like to share your views of the new plan, email the following address: parks@louisvilleky.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.