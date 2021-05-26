Person shot on West Broadway in Louisville; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot in west Louisville just before midnight on Tuesday, prompting Louisville Metro Police Department officers to rush to the scene.
It happened near the corner of West Broadway and South 42nd Street, which is in between Shawnee and Chickasaw, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News. The intersection is a few blocks from Shawnee Park.
The victim was expected to be brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment, the Metrosafe spokesperson said, but the extent of their injuries was not revealed. Their identity has also not been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
