Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in his car following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was the only occupant found after a car crash in southwest Louisville Metro has been ruled a homicide.
Mark A. Franklin, 50, was pronounced dead at UofL Hospital just after 1 a.m. today.
Franklin was pulled from a car that crashed at Dixie Highway and St. Andrews Church Road just after midnight that was witnessed by Louisville Metro police officers. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died. Hospital medical staff told LMPD that Franklin had suffered a wound that was not consistent with the accident - a stab wound to the chest.
At the crash scene, officers said Matthew L. Shields, 37, of Louisville, approached them saying the vehicle was his and that he had been the victim of a carjacking. Shields, who had an outstanding warrant, was taken into custody for questioning by homicide detectives. After giving several conflicting stories, Shields said he stabbed Franklin in the chest with a pocket knife “because he was scared.”
Shields was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a manslaughter charge. He will be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.