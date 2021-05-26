14-year-old shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot while driving alone on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened in Fairdale where the freeway meets New Cut Road around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
The 14-year-old victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said his injuries were not serious.
Potential suspect information was not released.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
