ALERT DAY: Poor visibility through late morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country until 10 AM ET
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISKS: Fading t-storms may bring gusty winds after midnight; more strong thunderstorm Friday PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dense fog will ease to hazy skies then partly sunny skies by midday. There will be a small risk for a pop-up thunderstorm after the fog fades, otherwise, we’ll warm up fast into the 80s.
Thunderstorm chances increase as Thursday night wears on; some of those storms could be strong. It will be a warm a muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
A weakening complex of storms moves in Friday morning with the potential for another round during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will max out in the 70s for most, but a few peeks of afternoon sun could boost some near 80°.
Showers fade during the evening as drier air moves in. It will be a cooler and refreshing night as temperatures fall into the low to mid-50s. It will be breezy at times as well.
Clouds and a north wind look to rule Saturday. This means quite the “chilly” day compared to the recent 90s. Sunday and Memorial Day will feature more sunshine and a big jump in the warmth as a result.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.