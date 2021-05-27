Clarksville High School confirms 7 students won’t graduate with classmates Friday because of water balloons, water guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of several high school seniors say their kids will not be allowed to walk across the stage for their commencement ceremony Friday.
A parent of one of the students at Clarksville High School told WAVE 3 News on Thursday that during this week’s senior festivities, her son and several others participated in a fight involving water balloons and water guns.
A school spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Thursday that seven students will not be allowed to graduate with their fellow seniors Friday.
“There was an incident Wednesday morning involving multiple students using water guns and water balloons inside Clarksville High School,” the spokesperson told WAVE 3 News. “One student did slip and fall during the incident.”
The severity of that student’s injuries was not known.
A parent said the students were allowed to have water balloons and water guns during their senior day activities, but the spokesperson said she was not aware of that ruling.
“This is our baby, this is the final one,” one mother told WAVE 3 News in a telephone interview Thursday, while fighting back tears. “He’s been through enough with COVID.”
The mother said that as captain of the football team for two years, her son has never been in trouble, adding that teachers have always said he was a pleasure to have in class.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.