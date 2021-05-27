David McAtee’s brother explains ‘confusion’ that led to his arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The brother of a Louisville man shot and killed by the National Guard was one of six people arrested during protests Wednesday night. Jamie McAtee, the brother of David “YaYa” McAtee, was arrested during a demonstration organized in his brother’s name.
David McAtee was killed on June 1, 2020 outside of his barbecue restaurant at the corner of 26th Street and West Broadway. The state investigation showed David McAtee fired two shots at law enforcement officers who were there breaking up a crowd at Dino’s Food Mart across the street. Officers fired back, killing him.
Since David McAtee died, several people in Louisville have taken to the streets to protest, which have restarted recently as the anniversary of his death gets closer.
“In rain, sleet or snow, I’ve even slept out here with my brother’s memorial, just to feel closer,” Jamie McAtee said.
Jamie McAtee told WAVE 3 News the protest on Wednesday was a “practice run” for what he was hoping to organize on June 1. He led a march from Jefferson Square Park to Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
According to LMPD, once protesters made it to 13th Street, they began blocking the road.
“Officers responded to the area of 13th and Muhammad Ali on a large group of protesters blocking the roadway,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell wrote in a statement. “Multiple orders to exit the roadway and move to the sidewalk were given over a marked police unit speaker. Officers began making arrests of individuals refusing to comply with the order. A male from the crowd threw a brick at a police vehicle and fled the scene. Other individuals attempted to prevent officers from making arrests. The crowd became aggressive and additional units were called for immediate response. You may view LMPD’s response on our Facebook page. Release included the names of the 5 individuals that were arrested and their charges, along with 1 cited.”
Protesters claimed LMPD officers did not properly communicate their commands before making arrests. However, police body camera video shows an officer did signal to protesters several times that they would be arrested if they remained in the street.
Jamie McAtee told WAVE 3 News amid a flurry of car horns, loud voices, and operating a megaphone, he did not hear the commands.
“It was literally a bunch of confusion,” McAtee said. “By us having megaphones, the leaders that are usually leading the chants and the protests, we usually can’t hear over a lot of things because we have megaphones — we’re talking.”
He said he watched as people were being arrested and approached an officer to ask why.
“(Another officer) comes up to me getting smart, and he was like, ‘Well I told you to get out of the street,’” McAtee said. “And I was like, ‘Okay we couldn’t hear you, because we were talking to this officer. I can’t listen to two or three or four of you at the same time.’ So, he continued to go back and forth with me, and I asked him what was his badge number, and he simply put the cuffs on me.”
McAtee was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a highway. He called the arrest frustrating because he said he didn’t mean any harm.
“I always try my best to promote the good trouble, if any,” McAtee said, “and positivity in everything. So with me being out here, and I‘m trying to promote some positivity, I get locked up for that positivity. It kind of feels like I’m getting chained for what’s right.”
McAtee was released from jail on Thursday.
LMPD sent a supplemental statement to WAVE 3 News Thursday, which stated, “LMPD remains committed to all lawful expressions of views.”
