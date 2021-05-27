1 dead following shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died in a shooting in a neighborhood near Churchill Downs.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Taylor Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The name of the victim has not been released. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Shortly before the shooting, an LMPD officer was injured in a collision with another vehicle nearby at Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue. Dispatchers said the officer’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
