FORECAST: Off-and-on showers this morning; Few afternoon thunderstorms

- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Small risk for a strong thunderstorm this afternoon; mainly for Central/Southern KY
- SATURDAY CHILL: Clouds, drizzle, gusty north winds all will work to keep highs stuck in the 50s.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers will mix in with a few sun breaks by late morning. Any fuel will help fire up more thunderstorms just after lunch into the afternoon; some could be strong. Temperatures will bounce around with the mixed areas of heating and rain.
Showers and drizzle will be possible once the storms exit Friday night. It will be cooler and breezy with temperatures falling into the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning as clouds hang around.
Areas of light rain/drizzle are expected Saturday morning that could linger into the afternoon. The clouds will hold tough much of the day, allowing for very little movement of the thermometer from morning to afternoon. The gusty north wind won’t help either.
Saturday evening starts off with clouds, but those will gradually break up as the night wears on. It will be a chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s expected.
Sunday and Memorial Day will feature more sunshine and warmer weather with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
