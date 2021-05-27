FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISKS: Fading t-storms may bring gusty winds after midnight; more strong thunderstorm Friday PM
- WEEKEND: Cool, cloudy Saturday before much warmer Memorial Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a foggy start, partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon as highs max out in the 80s.
Thunderstorm chances increase as late tonight; some of those storms could be strong. It will be a warm a muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
A weakening complex of storms dives through the area tomorrow morning with the chance for additional storms Friday afternoon. Some of Friday’s storms may be strong. Highs tomorrow look to top out near 80° depending on the rounds of rain.
Showers and drizzle will be possible into Friday night. It will be a cooler and breezy night as temperatures fall into the low to mid-50s
Clouds and a north wind look to rule Saturday. This means quite the “chilly” day compared to the recent 90s. Sunday and Memorial Day will feature more sunshine and a big jump in the warmth as a result.
