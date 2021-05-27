FORECAST: Storms rolling through overnight with more on Friday

- Gusty winds and heavy rain with storms overnight
- Showers Friday morning, additional storms Friday afternoon
- WEEKEND: Cool, cloudy Saturday but much warmer by Memorial Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms moving through during the early part of the overnight will have gusty winds and heavy rain at times. Severe weather is unlikely.
Showers will continue at times through Friday morning as lows get down near 70 degrees. Scattered to numerous showers in the morning will give way to renewed thunderstorm activity by Friday afternoon and early evening. A few of those storms may become strong with gusty winds.
Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and drizzle will be possible once the storms exit Friday night. It will be cooler and breezy with temperatures falling into the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning as clouds hang around.
Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with a chance of patchy drizzle in the morning. A peek or two of sunshine is possible late in the day, but highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. If we get more sun than expected, highs will be a few degrees warmer.
The warming trend begins on Sunday, but temperatures will still remain below average with highs in the low 70s.
Memorial Day will be much warmer and drier with highs near 80. Enjoy the dry start to the week because the second half of the week looks stormy.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.