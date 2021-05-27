Forklift repair technician among job training programs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several training programs, including a forklift repair program, are being offered in Louisville.
The programs are through Kentuckiana Works. The forklift repair training is being offered at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center from June 7 to 18. Jobs in that field have a starting pay up to $23 an hour.
The training is mostly online, with two days of hands-on training at the JCTC Tech Campus, according to the Louisville mayor’s press office.
People who complete the training are guaranteed an interview for a company for a paid co-op opportunity.
To register for the training, click here or call (502) 276-9711 ex. 4001.
Kentuckiana Works also provides the following programs:
- Kentuckiana Builds, which is run in partnership with the Louisville Urban League, has trained and placed hundreds of Louisvillians into jobs and apprenticeships in the booming construction field. Learn more at kentuckianaworks.org/builds.
- Code Louisville, which celebrated its 500th tech job placement late last year, helps participants get the skills and mentorship they need to break into the high-demand field of software development. Learn more at codelouisville.org
- Tech Louisville prepares eligible residents of west, south, and central Louisville for a career in IT support. Graduates earn a Google IT Support Professional Certificate and are connected with local employers who need qualified tech workers. Learn more at techlouisville.org
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.