Former NKY elementary school teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A former elementary school teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to the Kenton County Clerk of Court’s office.
Justin Fussinger, 35, was arrested in May 2020.
Covington police were following up on a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 3900 block of Locke Street.
They said they seized multiple items of evidence including computer equipment and cellular devices. Additional search warrants were obtained for those electronic devices.
During the investigation, police say evidence was discovered to suggest Fussinger was involved in the possession of sexually explicit matter involving juveniles.
Fussinger faces up to ten years in jail when he’s sentenced on July 20.
