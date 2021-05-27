Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/27

The Dense Fog will soon lift and disperse as we move through the midday period. It will be a hazy/muggy afternoon. There won’t be much of a trigger for a t-storm to pop but after fog events you can have some heating boundaries that can serve as one...so a small t-storm risk will stay in.
Focus shifts west as we will have a wave of t-storms rolling in during the night. The question is will they run out of gas before they arrive? This wind push is pretty strong so they will likely make it more to the east than the modeling shows. So if you live west of I-65, but aware of some damaging winds after midnight.
The line should slow and then fade near I-65. There is a chance for re-development near that zone either around sunrise or into the afternoon hours. The strong t-storm threat for Friday is mainly a KY show and it may end up as Southern KY show.
I know we have several events Friday so be sure to monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App as we are constantly review the data above.
Saturday does look to feature low clouds/drizzle and a chilly north wind. Not a pleasant day if current trends hold. Sunday and Memorial Day feature a nice bounce back to warm weather and it will be dry.
Enjoy that, later next week looks wet.
