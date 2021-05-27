Louisville bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend business as COVID rules ease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville bars and restaurants are preparing to see more customers as COVID restrictions ease before Memorial Day.
On Friday, capacity will increase to 75% at businesses or events in Kentucky with less than 1,000 people including bars and restaurants. Long-standing curfew restrictions and bar seating restrictions will also be lifted.
Chris Williams, the owner of Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar, told WAVE 3 News he is planning a full slate of events, complete with live music, street vendors, and themed drink specials over the holiday weekend.
Williams said he will immediately increase capacity Friday, bring back bar seating, and extend operating hours. Four Pegs will now close at 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
“This weekend kind of lined up perfectly with the lifting of some of the restrictions, so we were like let’s have a party, cause we’re always planning on when this was over let’s have a big ol’ party,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to filling up these tables out here, seeing lots of friendly faces, and enjoying being a full services restaurant again.”
Stacy Roof with the Kentucky Restaurants Associations said local bars and restaurants have already experienced increased demand before the unofficial start to summer.
“Summer can be kind of unpredictable, I think this summer there is such a pent-up demand for just going and being with people and celebrating things,” she said. “I hope that people come out in droves to support their favorite local restaurants.”
Roof told WAVE 3 News that the setbacks from the winter are slowly melting away as the state reopens. However, she said the challenge now lies in the staffing issues that many bars and restaurants now face.
