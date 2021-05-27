Family, neighbors of Louisville woman found dead in home accuse police of not responding properly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., two gunshots rang out inside of a Louisville apartment on Terrier Court. A neighbor who lives nearby told WAVE 3 News on Thursday she heard an altercation happening between the woman who lived there, 31-year-old Jessica Abernathy-Jones, and a man.
“We heard her yell at someone, and then after that, about 10 minutes after that, we heard two gunshots,” the neighbor, who did not want to be named, said. “We seen someone leave out the front door, and the police was told this, and after that, it just went completely silent — nothing else.”
The neighbor said after she heard the gunshots she saw a heavyset black man leaving Abernathy-Jones’ home. Later that day, after not hearing any noises coming from the apartment, the neighbor said she called the police.
The neighbor said she and others saw Louisville Metro Police Department officers arrive, knock on the apartment door, and leave after getting no response.
The next day, multiple neighbors told WAVE 3 News they called the apartment complex’s property manager to do a wellness check on Abernathy-Jones. They said that evening, a maintenance worker found her inside her home dead.
The victim’s sister, Tidshawnda Spence, said her family found out about her death on social media.
“How could you hear someone say, ‘I hear gunfire,’ and you don’t do anything,” Spence said. “And just to say she got shot in her face that she may have survived if the police would have did their jobs on Sunday.”
In the Bon Air area where neighbors said hearing gunshots is common, Spence said she feels like the officers didn’t go inside her sister’s home because of the neighborhood she lived in.
“He came in this neighborhood like, ‘Just some more black people fighting. Like, oh I don’t care,’” Spence said. “Let this been at Hurstbourne or Shelbyville Road and someone called the cops to say, ‘I heard gunfire,’ guaranteed they would’ve been here with no problem. They probably would’ve kicked the door in.”
Spence said her family hasn’t received any information on her sister’s death.
WAVE 3 News reached out to LMPD regarding Abernathy-Jones’ death and asked about wellness check protocols but did not receive a response. An LMPD spokesperson initially reported that the victim was found dead by officers conducting a wellness check on Monday evening.
Abernathy-Jones leaves behind 3 children.
No arrests have been made in connection to the victim’s death. Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
