Man arrested after firing off rounds in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Texas man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun in a downtown Jeffersonville parking lot.
William Charles Chaplinski, 19, is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness with a handgun and pointing a firearm. He is also charges with carrying a handgun without a license and unauthorized possession of a license, both misdemeanors.
The shots were fired 12:50 a.m. Sunday. A Jeffersonville police officer parked off Missouri Avenue heard the gunfire and saw muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side of a car heading for the Clark Memorial Bridge. The fired rounds landed near the officer’s vehicle.
With the help of Louisville Metro police, the car was stopped and Chaplinski was arrested.
Police found the gun along with shell casings inside the car. They also recovered shell casings on the ramp to the Clark Bridge.
