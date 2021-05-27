Man dead, woman injured in Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of 11th Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Mitchell said police did have a person in custody.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
