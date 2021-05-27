Man dies from complications more than 1 year after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was shot more than a year ago died from his injuries.
Andrew Dennis, 28, and Steven Barlow, 52, were shot in the 3700 block of Warren Avenue on Feb. 25, 2020, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
When officers arrived, Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene and Dennis was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Dennis died at Norton Pavilion on May 21, nearly a year and three months after the shooting, the coroner’s office said. The coroner said his death was from complications of a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
