Man shot on Bellevue Ave. found dead by officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a man dead on Bellevue Avenue Wednesday night.
He was found “obviously deceased,” as described by LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, in Wyandotte. Officers then determined he had been shot.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
It has not been revealed if foul play is suspected, and no suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
