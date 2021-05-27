$2.76 million award for Simmons College funding

LOUSIVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky pushes to close the financial and inequity gap on its campus and all Historically Black Colleges. There was a surprise Thursday for its students and the school’s bank account that Simmons officials said allow students to excel because of who they are and not in spite of.
The provost of Simmons College told WAVE 3 News that the school has brought in $12.5 million to the city in the last five years due to its HBCU status. That same status allowed the school to received one of its largest funds.
The total endowment for the top ten academic institutions is $200 billion for HBCUs it is $2 billion. A fact Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky, shares when speaking of inequality in education and Dr. Barbara Young sees when she checks the schools funding.
“Black governed institutions have historically been under resourced,” Young said.
Young said under the American Rescue Plan, Simmons was receiving up to $400,000. That’s what she expected again until she got a call to take a look at the account.
“Guess what our award as an HBCU was $2.76 million,” Young said.
For Cosby it’s a start to close the financial gap for 65 students the ultimate pay off tuition grants canceling their debt. For sociology major LaJada Holder, she feels the outside financial support for HBCU’s is long overdue.
“It’s a relief you know,” Holder. “I’m a nontraditional student so I’m a little older than the other students here. I have two babies and I’m about to get married so it helps a whole lot.”
“No city can boost that they hold the comeback HBCU of history,” Cosby said.
In the horizons for Simmons: campus development majors, a rework of the curriculum and sparking the social justice focus on campus and more paid in full letters for students.
The school said how it can use the money is extremely restricted however it has been approved for new HVAC systems to provide clean air to its students.
