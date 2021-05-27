674 new COVID-19 related cases, 19 new deaths reported in Indiana

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 12:09 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,167 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 742,353 cases reported in the state, with 674 new cases and 19 new deaths.

The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,624,782 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 184,704 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.

ISDH says 2,476,779 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,389,336 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

