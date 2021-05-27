NKY man arrested in connection with US Capitol breach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (FOX19) - A Covington man was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI Louisville bureau.
Nicholas Brockhoff was seen and later identified during a review of surveillance video, a court complaint reads.
Brockoff is accused of discharging a fire extinguisher from the lower west terrace of the Capitol onto two law enforcement officers standing below him.
The officers said they had to leave the area because the contents of the fire extinguisher obstructed their vision.
Brockhoff eventually got inside the Capitol building through a broken window by climbing the scaffolding of the lower west terrace, according to the complaint.
It also says he was caught on video wearing a stolen Metropolitan Police Department helmet.
Brockhoff is facing the following charges:
- Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers
- Use of a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, according to FBI Louisville.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
