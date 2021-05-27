Suspect in Jeffersonville bank robbery arrested

By Charles Gazaway | May 27, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 1:35 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A quick arrest was made in the robbery of a Jeffersonville, Ind. bank.

Derrick Staser, 46, of New Castle, Ind., was taken into custody by Jeffersonville police.

The robbery happened just after 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of E. 10th Street. Police say Staser, who entered the bank as the first customer of the day, approached a teller and handed her a note demanding cash. Staser fled after getting the money and tried to chance his clothing.

A Clark County deputy sheriff in the area heard a description of Staser and spotted him in the area of E. 10th and Sharon Drive. The deputy notified Jeffersonville police who arrested Staser.

Jeffersonville police say a portion of the cash was recovered.

