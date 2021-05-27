Victim of drive-by shooting outside Louisville Family Dollar store identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man killed on Monday outside of a Family Dollar store in Park Duvalle has been identified as 39-year-old Delion Burks. His identity was released by a Jefferson County deputy coroner on Thursday.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the store on Wilson Avenue on a report of a person being shot, Officer Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News. They found Burks with several gunshot wounds, but he died before he could be brought to the hospital.
Ruoff initially said the shooting seemed to be a drive-by.
No arrests have been made in connection with Burks’ death, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
