Woman found dead in Bon Air apartment identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman found inside a Bon Air neighborhood apartment is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit.
On May 24, Louisville Metro police were sent to the apartment at 2300 Terrier Ct. around 6:40 p.m. for a welfare check. Officers found a woman down inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was later identified as Jessica Abernathy, 31, according to a Jefferson County Coroner’s Office report. Abernathy died of a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information related to her death is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
