Woman found dead in Bon Air apartment identified
By Shellie Sylvestri and Charles Gazaway | May 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 6:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman found inside a Bon Air neighborhood apartment is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

On May 24, Louisville Metro police were sent to the apartment at 2300 Terrier Ct. around 6:40 p.m. for a welfare check. Officers found a woman down inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as Jessica Abernathy, 31, according to a Jefferson County Coroner’s Office report. Abernathy died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to her death is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

