Woman’s body found at recycling plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman’s body was discovered at a recycling plant in Louisville.
The body was found at the Westrock Recycling Plant, located in the 2000 block of Industrial Boulevard, around 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The name of the woman and her cause of death have not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
