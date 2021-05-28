ACC Announces Dates and Times for UofL

University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield.
By Kendrick Haskins | May 28, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced some of the times and TV schedule for most of the University of Louisville’s football games for the upcoming season. The Cards open the season in Atlanta against Ole Miss on Labor Day. That’s an eight o’clock kick.

The home opener against Eastern Kentucky on September 11th will start at seven o’clock. The one game time that hasn’t been announced is the annual rivalry game against Kentucky.

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Saturday Sept. 11

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

