ACC Announces Dates and Times for UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced some of the times and TV schedule for most of the University of Louisville’s football games for the upcoming season. The Cards open the season in Atlanta against Ole Miss on Labor Day. That’s an eight o’clock kick.
The home opener against Eastern Kentucky on September 11th will start at seven o’clock. The one game time that hasn’t been announced is the annual rivalry game against Kentucky.
Monday, Sept. 6
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Saturday Sept. 11
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX
Friday, Sept. 17
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
