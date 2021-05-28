Behind the Forecast: The burning truth of UV rays on cloudy days

The amount of UV radiation reaching the surface is also dependent on the time of day. When the sun is at a lower angle (think closer to sunrise and sunset), less direct UV radiation reaches the ground since it has to travel through more of the atmosphere and is absorbed by stratospheric ozone. As the sun rises higher overhead, the amount of UV radiation increases. Keep in mind that peak UV radiation is not always seen at the hottest part of the day. Solar noon (when the sun reaches the highest point in the sky) is when the most direct UV radiation is seen. However, the day’s high temperature may not be reached until three to four hours later. By that point, the amount of UV radiation reaching the ground could be cut almost in half. In the United States, the strongest UV rays are typically seen between 10 AM and 4 PM Daylight Saving Time (9 AM to 3 PM Standard Time).