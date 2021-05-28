Breeze flights take off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new low-cost airline is now on the runways flying travelers in and out of Louisville. Breeze Airways took flight from Muhammad Ali International Airport Friday for its inaugural flights.
Louisville is one of Breeze’s 16 launch cities across the United States offering non-stop flights to Charleston, Tampa, and New Orleans.
The airline was launched by the founder of JetBlue, David Neeleman, to serve smaller markets with few direct-flight options.
“We grow business by having great air service and bringing people here for the first time they come back for a second time and next thing you know they living working and playing here in Louisville and that’s what it’s all about.”
Fares will start at just $39.
