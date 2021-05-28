Cats’ Jackson to Stay in NBA Draft

The 6′10″ forward was named to the SEC All Freshman and all Defensive teams last season. Jackson led the Cats in blocks, rebounds, and field goal percentage despite not playing many minutes...mainly due to foul trouble. Head coach, John Calipari supports the decision. “Kids leaving this program has never hurt us. It just hasn’t. And so, whatever is right for them. We’re supposed to add value to them. That’s our job. That’s what this program does. It adds value,” said Calipari.