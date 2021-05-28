Flags placed on veterans’ graves at Cave Hill National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honoring the real reason for Memorial Day at Cave Hill Cemetery, a group of volunteers braved the rain on Friday to remember the veterans who are buried there.
Workers from Yum! Brands and Norton Veterans Group carefully placed American flags on tombstones during the memorial service.
Cave Hill National Cemetery is part of Cave Hill Cemetery in The Highlands. It is a section of the cemetery that serves as the resting place of Confederate soldiers from both sides of the war.
The Memorial Day event was canceled last year because of COVID, which meant no flags were placed there, either. The organizers said they are thrilled to return to the tradition this year.
“It’s important to me to honor the memories of the people that sacrificed so much for us,” Heather Gailey of Norton Veteran’s Group said. “So, it’s the least I can do on a rainy day.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will hold a remembrance ceremony there on Memorial Day on Monday.
