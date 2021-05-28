FORECAST: A few storms this evening, cool & dreary start to the weekend

- Afternoon storms exit by nightfall
- Strong storm threat southeast of our area this evening
- Record-breaking cool air on Saturday, warmer by Memorial Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any thunderstorms that form this afternoon will be gone by nightfall, leaving us with scattered showers and drizzle overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday will be a cloudy, drizzly day with highs only in the 50s. It will be a record-breaking day as the coolest high temperature we’ve ever had on May 29 in Louisville is 59°, set in 1984. Winds will also gust to 20-25 mph at times.
By Saturday night we’ll continue to be cool as we dry out with lows in the 40s all across WAVE Country.
Sunshine will be more abundant on Sunday, but some cloud cover may linger east of I-65. We’ll improve our high temperatures into the lower 70s in areas that see some sun during the day.
Memorial Day will feature a nice recovery toward 80 degrees as we continue to stay dry. Once mid next week rolls around, the storms and humidity will be back.
