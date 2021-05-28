Four Run Inning Dooms Cats in Game One of Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WAVE) - After taking an early two run lead, the University of Kentucky softball team is stunned at Alabama in game one of the Super Regional.
Kentucky head coach, Rachel Lawson said she feels her team could handle the crowd down in Tuscaloosa. It looked like it early. Cats already leading 1-0 in the fourth when Renee Abernathy launches a solo shot to straight away center to give UK a 2-0 lead.
Bama answers in the bottom of the inning. Bases loaded for KB Sides. She hits it to center, just getting by Abernathy, clearing the bases, a three run triple, part of a four run fourth inning. Alabama led 4-2.
Same score in the seventh when Abernathy comes up again, and goes yard again. Her second home run of the day to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Cats would load the bases in the inning with two out when Tatum Spangler came to bat, but Montana Fouts strikes her out. Alabama survives game one, 4-3. Kentucky must win on Saturday to stave off elimination. “I love that we don’t back down in the face of adversity. We keep at it, we keep at it. And that’s something that I’ve been proud about of this team since last year actually through Covid all the time. I think they showed true character, and I thought that true character stood out today,” commented Lawson after the game.
