Four Run Inning Dooms Cats in Game One of Super Regional

Same score in the seventh when Abernathy comes up again, and goes yard again. Her second home run of the day to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Cats would load the bases in the inning with two out when Tatum Spangler came to bat, but Montana Fouts strikes her out. Alabama survives game one, 4-3. Kentucky must win on Saturday to stave off elimination. “I love that we don’t back down in the face of adversity. We keep at it, we keep at it. And that’s something that I’ve been proud about of this team since last year actually through Covid all the time. I think they showed true character, and I thought that true character stood out today,” commented Lawson after the game.